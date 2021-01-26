Stock Alert: Blue Apron Tumbles 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) are losing more than 8 percent or $0.79 in Tuesday's morning trade at $8.88 despite no company-centric news.

New York-based Blue Apron is a provider of meal-kit delivery services. The company operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes as well as fresh and seasonal ingredients. Blue Apron has benefited from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns as Americans were forced to shop from home rather than at grocery stores.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday, with the Dow Joes Industrial Average benefitting from early strength among shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and 3M (MMM). The healthcare giant and diversified manufacturer both reported quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Blue Apron has traded in a range of $2.01 to $28.84 in the past 52 weeks.

