Stock Alert: Blue Apron Jumps 69% As More People Are Homebound

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) surged $1.56 or 69.03% on Monday before closing at $3.82. The stock jumped $1.30 or 34.03% in the extended trading and closed at $5.12. APRN has traded in the range of $2.01- $18.60 in the past one year.

Blue Apron, delivers fresh ingredients and recipes to make meals at home.

When people are scared to go out amid coronavirus scare and also many restaurants are closed in efforts to contain the disease, one of the popular meal kits, Blue Apron is benefiting from it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.