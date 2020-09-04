Stock Alert: Bloomin' Brands Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) are gaining more than 6 percent or $17.36 in Friday's morning trade at $17.36 despite the absence of any specific news that could influence the stock.

Tampa, Florida-based Bloomin' Brands is an operator of casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. The company is the owner of the Outback Steakhouse.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Friday despite the release of better than expected monthly jobs data, as tech stocks fell once again.

Bloomin' Brands has traded in a range of $4.54 to $24.29 in the past 52 weeks.

