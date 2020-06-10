Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Up 12% On EIA's Forecast

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are rising more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration has noted that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing source of electric generation in 2020. The stock has been maintaining a bullish trend since mid-March.

Currently, the shares are at $9.42, up 12.14 percent from its previous close of $8.40. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.44 to $14.55 on average volume of 2,822,871.

Earlier on May 12, the company has reported first-quarter net loss of $75.9 million, while revenues were $156.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.