Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Spikes 28%

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are rising on Wednesday as it announced its entry to the commercial hydrogen market by introducing hydrogen-powered fuel cells and electrolyzers that produce renewable hydrogen. It has signed a partnership with SK Engineering and Construction of SK Group for the South Korean market in 2021.

Bloom Energy shares are currently at $16.19, up 28.27 percent from its previous close of $13.09. The shares have traded in a range of $2.44-$17.40 on average volume of 5,700,736 for the 52-week period.

