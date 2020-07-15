Markets
BE

Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Spikes 28%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are rising on Wednesday as it announced its entry to the commercial hydrogen market by introducing hydrogen-powered fuel cells and electrolyzers that produce renewable hydrogen. It has signed a partnership with SK Engineering and Construction of SK Group for the South Korean market in 2021.

Bloom Energy shares are currently at $16.19, up 28.27 percent from its previous close of $13.09. The shares have traded in a range of $2.44-$17.40 on average volume of 5,700,736 for the 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular