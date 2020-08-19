Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Momentum Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen company Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) are up more than 3% Wednesday morning, continuing yesterday's momentum.

Tuesday, the stock rose more than 20% following news that the comapny's director, Jeff Immelt, who was the former Chairman and CEO of General Electric bought $1 million worth Bloom energy shares on August 14.

The stock is currently trading at $17.52. It has had a 4-fold jump from its value in March this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.