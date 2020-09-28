Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Gains 10%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) are rising more than 10% Monday morning at $16.77.

There have been no stock-specific news reported, that could take the stock up. However, U.S. stocks are rising today, extending gains from the previous session,

Bloom energy makes solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation.

The company, which went public in July 2018, saw its shares surging over 4-fold in the last six months.

It has traded in the range of $2.44- $19.67 in the last 52 weeks.

