Stock Alert: Blockchain Trading 25% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) are up more than 22% on Monday morning at $7.67. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

Bitcoin price has been on the rise and touched $19000 on Monday.

Riot Blockchain focuses on bitcoin mining, supporting the bitcoin blockchain by participating in Bitcoin's consensus system through proof-of-work mining, racing to find the next block and building upon the chain.

The stock has jumped more than 3-fold in the last six months. It has been trading in the range of $0.51- $8.10 in the past 52 weeks.

