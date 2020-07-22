Stock Alert: Blink Charging Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are currently gaining over 20% on Wednesday. The provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services said it received a grant to deploy 200 Blink Fast Level charging stations across the mid-atlantic region.

BLNK is currently trading at $7.37, up $1.27 or 20.88%, on the Nasdaq.

Blink Charging will deploy the charging stations in locations across Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, DC. The three year project, part of the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership, is expected to commence in October 2020.

