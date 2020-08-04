Stock Alert: Blink Charging Rises On Deal With Cushman & Wakefield

(RTTNews) - Shares of EV charging equipment provider Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are rising more than 18% Tuesday morning on the news of its signing agreement with leading real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

As per the deal, Cushman & Wakefield will market and deploy Blink charging stations, including the latest IQ200 units through the U.S. Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to offer Blink equipment and services as an amenity at their commercial properties.

Michael D. Farkas, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented, "Cushman & Wakefield is a preeminent leader in property, facilities and project management, and we're excited about this opportunity to partner with them to enhance the EV charging capabilities at the properties they represent. As drivers increasingly embrace EV technology, the demand for convenient charging alternatives is growing. We're pleased to work with Cushman & Wakefield to contribute a greener future while enhancing tenant and visitor experience at their clients' properties."

BLNK is currently trading at $12.54. It has traded in the range of $1.25- $14.58 in the last one year.

