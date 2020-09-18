Stock Alert: Blink Charging Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are currently gaining over 6% on Friday morning after the company announced it acquired BlueLA Carsharing. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

BLNK is currently trading at $8.10, up $0.49 or 6.44%, on the Nasdaq.

Blink Charging, a provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blink Mobility, has acquired BlueLA Carsharing, the City of Los Angeles' contractor for its EV carsharing services program.

The acquisition doubles the number of Blink stations in Los Angeles.

