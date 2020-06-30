Stock Alert: Blink Charging Jumps To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are gaining more than 55 percent or $2.21 in Tuesday's morning trade at $6.22, after rising to a new 52-week high of $6.50 earlier. There have been no company-specific news reported today that took the stock higher.

Miami Beach, Florida-based Blink Charging is a provider of electric vehicle or EV charging equipment and networked EV charging services.

Last Thursday, Blink Charging said it applauds tech giant Apple Inc.'s announcement that the new Apple Maps on iOS14 will include Electric Vehicle charge routing, which will include routing to Blink charging stations.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.25 to $6.50 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.