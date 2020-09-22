Stock Alert: Blink Charging Jumps 11%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are currently gaining over 11% on Tuesday morning after electric vehicle charging equipment maker said it sold or deployed 539 EV charging stations across the US and internationally during Covid-19 lockdown period.

The deployment or selling or charging stations in June, July, and August 2020, represents about 100% growth over the same three-month period last year.

In the US, 300 charging stations were sold or deployed commercially including 178 new level 2 IQ 200 units along with 2 DC fast charging units.

