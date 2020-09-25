Stock Alert: Blink Charging Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) are gaining nearly 7% on Friday morning after electric vehicle charging equipment maker announced a working partnership with Sustainable Westchester to promote EV charging infrastructure in New York.

BLNK is currently trading at $8.21, up $0.51 or 6.62%, on the Nasdaq.

Blink Charging and Sustainable Westchester, a leading nonprofit consortium of local municipalities in Westchester County, will work together exclusively to promote the build-out of EV charging infrastructure in conjunction with New York's NYSERDA and Make Ready programs.

Blink and Sustainable Westchester will be advocating and promoting the deployment of Blink's fast level 2 charger, the IQ 200, the company said in a statement.

