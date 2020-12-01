Stock Alert: BlackBerry Jumps On Deal With Amazon

(RTTNews) - Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB) are surging more than 30% Tuesday morning after the company announced a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services to develop and market BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY.

BlackBerry IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform that allows automakers to read vehicle sensor data, normalize it, and create actionable insights from that data both locally in the vehicle and in the cloud.

The stock touched a new high of $8.80 this morning, and is currently at $7.72.

