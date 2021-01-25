Stock Alert: BlackBerry Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO), a provider of intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments, are surging more than 38 percent or $5.34 in Monday's morning trade at $19.38, after hitting a new 52-week high of $19.80.

The company's shares are extending gains from last week following news it has settled a patent royalty dispute with Facebook Inc (FB). BlackBerry sued Facebook in 2018 for patent infringement related to the company's messaging technology. BlackBerry has been shifting focus from smartphone technology in the past few years.

BlackBerry has traded in a range of $2.70 to $19.80 in the past 52 weeks.

