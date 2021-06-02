Markets
Stock Alert: BlackBerry Gains 10%

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) shares are rising more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade and reached a one-month high, continuing a bullish trend since May 17. There has been no stock-specific news today to push the stock higher.

The shares of intelligent enterprise security software and services provider is currently at $12.72, up 10.3 percent from the previous close of $1.56 on a volume of 40,130,923. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.37-$28.77 on average volume of 15,248,271.

