Stock Alert: BlackBerry Adds 18% To Touch A New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB) are up more than 18% Friday morning and touched a new high of $11.56.

The company reportedly had sold several patents covering mobile technology to Chinese technology giant Huawei.

BlackBerry has been shifting focus from smartphone technology in the past few years.

BB, currently at $10.83, rallied more than 20% yesterday.

