Stock Alert: Black Diamond Therapeutics Up 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) are trading nearly 13% higher on Monday morning despite no stock-related news to help the shares.

U.S. stocks are gaining on Monday as investors are optimistic about resurgence of the global economy and major businesses despite spread of coronavirus failing to slow down. BDTX is currently trading at $30.81, up $3.53 or 12.94%, on the Nasdaq.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based precision oncology medicine company that pioneers in development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies.

Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase.

