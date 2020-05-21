Stock Alert: BJ's Wholesale Club Up 11%

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares are up more than 11 percent as its first quarter net profit surged from the prior year and beat analysts' estimates. Currently shares are at $32.10, up 10.67 percent from the previous close of $28.97.

For the first quarter, net profit was $95.73 million or $0.69 per share, up from $35.80 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.69, up from $0.25 a year ago. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 20.8 percent to $3.80 billion, from $3.14 billion in the previous year.

