Stock Alert: BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

(RTTNews) - BioSig Technologies Inc.'s (BSGM) subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to start its first clinical trial of its drug candidate Merimepodib in COVID-19 patients this quarter.

The Company is awaiting FDA clearance to commence with the proposed phase II trial.

Merimepodib is shown to decrease viral production of COVID-19 coronavirus more than Gilead's experimental medicine Remdesivir at clinically meaningful drug concentrations in pre-clinical testing.

Jerome Zeldis, Executive Chair and Founder of ViralClear Pharma said, "We are now exploring whether remdesivir and merimepodib are synergistic in this in vitro model".

BSGM is currently up 15% trading at $8.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.