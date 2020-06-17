Stock Alert: BioSig Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning at 10.97. The 52-week range for the stock is between $2.36 and $12.43.

The company today announced that its unit ViralClear Pharmaceuticals has opened enrollment with first patient dosing in phase II study of its drug candidate merimepodib for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients.

The phase II study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral merimepodib in combination with intravenous remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' anti-viral drug, in adult patients with advanced COVID-19.

Pre-clinical in vitro laboratory studies showed that merimepodib, in combination with remdesivir, showed reduction in SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels.

