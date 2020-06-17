Markets
BSGM

Stock Alert: BioSig Gains 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning at 10.97. The 52-week range for the stock is between $2.36 and $12.43.

The company today announced that its unit ViralClear Pharmaceuticals has opened enrollment with first patient dosing in phase II study of its drug candidate merimepodib for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients.

The phase II study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral merimepodib in combination with intravenous remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' anti-viral drug, in adult patients with advanced COVID-19.

Pre-clinical in vitro laboratory studies showed that merimepodib, in combination with remdesivir, showed reduction in SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSGM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular