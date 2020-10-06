Stock Alert: BioNTech Up 7% On Rolling Submission For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) are rising more than 7 percent or $5.70 in Tuesday's morning trade at $86.40.

Tuesday, BioNTech and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the initiation of a rolling submission to the European Medicines Agency or EMA for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. BioNTech and Pfizer plan to work with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP to complete the rolling review process to facilitate the final Marketing Authorization Application (MAA). BNT162b2 is being evaluated in a global Phase 3 study.

BioNTech has traded in a range of $12.52 to $105.00 in the past 52 weeks.

