Stock Alert: BioNTech Jumps 17% On Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) are gaining over 17% on Monday morning after a study revealed that the German biotech company and its partner Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is more that 90% effective.

BNTX is currently trading at $107.64, up $15.64 or 17.00%, on the Nasdaq.

BNT152b2, the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among patients without prior evidence of infection.

The results were based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC from the vaccine's Phase 3 clinical study.

BNT162b2 was found to be effective against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

