Stock Alert: Bionano Genomics Soars 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) are surging more than 70% Wednesday morning after the company said the Nasdaq granted it an additional 180-day to regain compliance with bid price rule.

In a letter dated April 22, 2020, Nasdaq had notified the company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the company's shares did not meet the minimum $1.00 closing bid price per share requirement. Therefore, the company was initially provided 180 calendar days, or until December 16, 2019, to regain compliance.

BNGO touched a new high of $2.39 this morning.

