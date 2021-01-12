Markets
Stock Alert: Biomerica Jumps 30% After COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives CE Mark

(RTTNews) - Shares of micro-cap company Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) gained 30% on Tuesday morning after the biomedical technology company said its new Covid-19 antigen test received CE mark.

BMRA is currently trading at $6.79, up $1.65 or 32.06%, on the Nasdaq.

Biomerica said it has received CE Mark for its new COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test for detection of COVID-19 infection. The company has already received its first European orders and plans to ship the first part of these orders in the coming weeks.

