Stock Alert: Biomerica Jumps 170%

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical diagnostic products maker Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) are surging more than 170% Wednesday morning after the company said it started shipping a 10 minute test for COVID-19 Virus to countries outside the US.

Biomerica has begun shipping samples of this COVID-19 test to multiple Ministries of Health and government agencies. The company expects to sell the disposable, single-use devices for less than $10 per test.

Biomerica has filed a provisional patent on rapid test technology to identify multiple coronavirus strains including the strain responsible for COVID-19.

BMRA is currently trading at $6.56. It has traded in the range of $2.05- $7.99 in the last 52-weeks.

