Stock Alert: Biomerica Adds 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after the company said it submitted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for its ELISA lab-based serology antibody test for Covid-19.

Biomerica has filed a provisional patent on technology to allow simplified blood collection.

The company also intends to obtain a CE mark to sell ELISA laboratory test outside the US.

BMRA is currently trading at $6.12. It has traded in the range of $2.05- $23.39 in the last 52 weeks.

