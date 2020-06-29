Stock Alert: BioHiTech Global More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) surged over 120% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

BHTG is currently trading at $3.635, up $1.985 or +120.303%, on the Nasdaq.

On June 15, the company announced it has commenced live product demonstrations of high-level disinfectant technology for use against bacteria and viruses such as coronavirus with potential customers starting in June.

