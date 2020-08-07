Stock Alert: Biogen Ticking Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugmaker Biogen Inc. (BIIB) are rising more than 9% Friday morning after the company said that the FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for aducanumab, the company's drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

The application has been granted Priority Review, with the decision due on March 7, 2021.

Biogen stock is currently trading at $304.02. It has traded in the range of $215.78- $374.99 in the past 52 weeks.

