Stock Alert: Biogen Tanks 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) tanked 6% on Thursday morning. A West Virginia judge stated that Biogen's patent for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera was "invalid for lack of written description."

Mylan is challenging Biogen's patent and aims to market a similar drug if they can win the patent lawsuit. Tecfidera is Biogen's best-selling drug, generating $3.3 billion in the U.S. last year. The drug's only patent remaining expires in 2028.

BIIB is currently trading at $264.95, down $16.51 or 5.87%, on the Nasdaq.

