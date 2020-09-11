Stock Alert: Biofrontera Gains 26% On Pact For Legal Settlement

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera AG (BFRA) shares are rising on Friday morning trade as the biopharmaceutical company reached a mutual agreement with Wilhem K.T. Zours and Deutsche Balaton AG to resolve legal disputes.

BFRa is currently at $9.30, up 25.61 percent from its previous close of $7.38.

As per the agreement, an experienced and renowned mediator will be called in to find solutions for the settlement.

