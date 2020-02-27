Stock Alert: BioCryst Pharma (BCRX)

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is scheduled to present new data on its lead drug candidate Berotralstat, an oral, once-daily therapy for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, on March 15, 2020, at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI).

Berotralstat is under review by the FDA - with a decision date set for December 3, 2020.

Hereditary Angioedema, or HAE, is characterized by swelling in the hands, feet, face and larynx, and gastrointestinal attacks producing excruciating abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

There are currently 7 FDA-approved products for preventing and treating hereditary angioedema attacks, according to the U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association. The existing treatments for HAE are administered either intravenously (IV) or subcutaneously.

Earlier in the month, the Company submitted its New Drug Application for Berotralstat in Japan.

Torii Pharmaceutical Co. is BioCryst's commercial partner in Japan for Berotralstat. If approved, Berotralstat would be the first approved chronic therapy for HAE patients in Japan.

BCRX has traded in a range of $1.38 to $9.26 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 15% at $2.91.

