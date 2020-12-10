Stock Alert: Biocept Trading 18% Higher

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) are adding more than 18% Thursday morning.  The company announced results from a prospective study showing that Biocept's Target Selector was highly accurate in monitoring HER2 alterations in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Biocept's Target Selector platform features a range of liquid biopsy tests to assess National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guideline-driven-clinically actionable cancer biomarkers from a patient's blood sample.

The results were featured on Wednesday in a poster presentation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine/Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, at the virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

BIOC is currently trading at $5.57. It has traded in the range of $0.49- $13 in the last one year.

