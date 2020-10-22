Stock Alert: Bio-Path Jumps 22% On New Patent For Prexigebersen

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) are gaining more than 22 percent or $0.93 in Thursday's morning trade at $5.04.

Thursday, Bio-Path said that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for a strategic patent for the company's lead product candidate, Prexigebersen, in combination with either a cytidine analog such as Decitabine or Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors Dasatinib and Nilotinib in a variety of cancers.

Prexigebersen in combination with Decitabine is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

Bio-Path has traded in a range of $2.92 to $12.54 in the past 52 weeks.

