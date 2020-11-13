Markets
BIGC

Stock Alert: BigCommerce Holdings Falls 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of software-as-a-service platform operator BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) are falling more than 10% Friday morning at $66.96.

The company today priced the previously announced follow-on public offering of its 1 million Series 1 common shares at $68 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by selling stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020.

BIGC is currently at $65.82, and has traded in the range of $63.77- $162.5 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIGC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular