Stock Alert: BigCommerce Holdings Falls 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of software-as-a-service platform operator BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) are falling more than 10% Friday morning at $66.96.

The company today priced the previously announced follow-on public offering of its 1 million Series 1 common shares at $68 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by selling stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020.

BIGC is currently at $65.82, and has traded in the range of $63.77- $162.5 in the past 52 weeks.

