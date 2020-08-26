Stock Alert: BigCommerce Hits New 52-week High On Instagram Integration

(RTTNews) - Shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) are rising almost 20 percent or $20.65 in Wednesday's morning trade at $124.74, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $127.73.

BigCommerce, an open SaaS ecommerce platform, said Tuesday it has partnered Facebook Inc. (FB) to unlock checkout on Instagram for eligible U.S. merchants. The company noted that BigCommerce merchants can adopt the new feature, which provides shoppers a seamless and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.

Leveraging BigCommerce's native integration with Facebook Commerce Manager, merchants can connect their e-commerce storefront's catalog to Instagram and give customers the ability to buy from their favorite brands directly on Instagram, rather than navigating to a brand's website to make a purchase-and pay.

BigCommerce has traded in a range of $63.77 to $127.73 in the past 52 weeks.

