Stock Alert: Big Lots Shares Spike

(RTTNews) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) shares are rising on Friday morning trade as it expects comparable sales for the second quarter to be up mid-to-high twenties.

For the second quarter, the discount retailer projects adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $2.50 to $2.75. In the prior year, the company has reported $0.53 per share.

Currently, the shares are at $42.43, up 25.15 percent from its prior close of $33.85.

