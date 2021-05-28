Markets
BIG

Stock Alert: Big Lots Declines Despite Upbeat Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) are down more than 6% Friday morning despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

However, the company did not provide full-year outlook citing no enough visibility.

For the second quarter the company expects a low double digit comparable sales decline. Earnings per share for the second quarter are expected between $1.00 and $1.15. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $94.6 million, or $2.62 per share compared with $49.3 million, or $1.26 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter increased 13% to $1.626 billion, from $1.439 billion for the same period last year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion for first quarter.

Big Lots shares are at $60.61 currently. The stock has been trading in the range of $32.11- $72.27 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular