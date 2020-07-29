Stock Alert: Big 5 Sporting Goods Up 34% On Upsurge In Earnings

(RTTNews) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) shares are rising on strong second quarter earnings. In addition, looking ahead, the company expects increase in same store sales for the third quarter in a range of 14 to 20 percent. Big 5 Sporting reported second quarter net income of $11.1 million or $0.52 per share, while it reported $28,000 or $0.00 in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter declined to $227.94 million from the previous revenue of $240.97 million. Further, the company reinstated quarterly cash dividend at the previous rate of $0.05 for the third quarter. BGFV is currently trading at $6.01, up 34 percent from the previous close of $4.47. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.65-$6.20 on average volume of 1,606,526.

