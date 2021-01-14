Stock Alert: Bicycle Therapeutics Jumps On Cancer Trials Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) are surging more than 20% Thursday morning after the company announced its pipeline progress update for its early and mid-stage cancer trials.

Bicycle Therapeutics reported progress updates for its next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs) targeting oncological indications, as well as its novel, fully synthetic Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs).

The company's lead candidate, BT1718, is progressing in the Phase IIa portion of the Cancer Research UK sponsored Phase I/IIa trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Phase I monotherapy portion of the study of BT5528 showed signs of anti-tumor activity, including one partial response and additional evidence of tumor reductions. Pharmacokinetic profile of BT8009 is consistent with preclinical predictions based on early clinical data. Patient enrollment in phase I/IIa study of BT8009 in people with advanced solid tumors is ongoing.

preclinical data of mBT7480 has indicated a potential unique anti-tumor killing mechanism and phase I study to be started in the second half of this year.

"we have identified new TICAs targeting natural killer (NK) cells, which we are moving into lead optimization," said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics.

BCYC touched a new high of $25.51 this morning.

