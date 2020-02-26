Markets

Stock Alert: B&G Foods Rises 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of branded foods company B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) are up more than 18% Wednesday morning.

B&G Foods reported net income of $10.3 million, or $0.16 per share, for the fourth quarter compared with $111.9 million, or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter, that included $176.4 million gain on sale from the Pirate Brands divestiture. Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $0.28 met average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales for the quarter increased 2.6% year-over-year to $470.2 million.

For the full-year, B&G Foods expects net sales to be in the range of $1.66 billion - $1.68 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.60 to $1.80. Analysts see earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion for the period.

BGS is currently trading at $15.15 and has traded in the range of $12.7- $26.13 in the last one year.

