Stock Alert: B&G Foods Continues Its Uptick

(RTTNews) - Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning at $42.34.

There have been no company-specific news to move the stock up.

B&G Foods makes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products under various brands including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature and Davis, among many others.

The stock has gained more than 40% in the last couple of days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.