Stock Alert: B&G Foods Continues Its Uptick

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning at $42.34.

There have been no company-specific news to move the stock up.

B&G Foods makes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products under various brands including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature and Davis, among many others.

The stock has gained more than 40% in the last couple of days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

