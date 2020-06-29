Markets
BYND

Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Tumbles 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) are falling more than 11 percent or $16.29 in Monday's morning trade at $125.39.

According to reports, the plant-based meat maker's stock was downgraded by two notches to "underweight" from "overweight" by Barclays, and assigned a price target of $115.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer reportedly noted that Beyond Meat's rising exposure to the foodservice channel poses downside risk in the short to medium term as a full foodservice recovery may not take place until 2021.

The stock has traded in a range of $48.18 to $239.71 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular