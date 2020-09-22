Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Trading 7% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning at $160.30. It has been trading in the range of $48.18- $167.16 in the past one year.

The company on Monday said its frozen breakfast sausage patties are going to be available in additional 5,000 stores including Kroger, Super Target, and Walmart by the end of this month.

Beyond Meat had launched the breakfast sausage patties in March this year. Last week, the company had introduced Beyond Meatballs.

"Following the initial release of our Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at retailers earlier this year, we heard an enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability," Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said in a statement.

The addition of 5,000 more stores will make the retail distribution of Beyond Sausage Patties more than double, the company said.

