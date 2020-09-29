Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) are rising more than 12% Tuesday morning after the company said Walmart is planning to triple the availability of Beyond Burger in its stores.

The stock touched a new high of $170.11 this morning.

Walmart has decided to offer Beyond Burger in more than 2,400 of its stores across the country starting next week, up from 800 outlets, Beyond Meat said.

According to Beyond Meat, "this news follows an exciting year of growth for Beyond Meat, whose products are available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide".

