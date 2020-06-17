Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) are climbing more than 7% Wednesday morning at $162.52. It has traded in the range of $48.18- $239.71 in the past 52 weeks.

Beyond Meat today launched Cookout Classic, cheaper value pack of meatless burgers containing 10 plant-based burgers, in an attempt to make plant-based meat accessible to all.

The new burger value packs narrow the price gap between plant-based meat and animal protein and will be available at Walmart and Target stores from June 22.

