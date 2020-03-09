Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Loses Almost 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) are currently losing almost 10 percent in the morning trade on Monday at $86.55 despite the absence of any stock-specific news and amid an overall market downturn.

The stock has traded in a range of $45.00 to $239.71 in the past 52 weeks.

However, U.S. stocks fell on Monday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a fall in crude oil prices following indications of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In late February, Beyond Meat reported a fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations, while revenue surpassed estimates. The plant-based meat products maker reported fourth-quarter loss of $452 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $7.5 million or $0.18 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter surged 212 percent to $98.5 million from $31.5 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $79.5 million.

