Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares are trading higher on Monday morning, continuing the momentum since the company announced the expansion of its global partnership with Pizza Hut for plant-based protein menu items to Canada on May 17. Currently, shares are at $115.21, up 8.09 percent from its previous close of $106.59. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $99.86-$221.00 on average volume of 2,841,392.

