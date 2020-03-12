Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Falls 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) are losing more than 14 percent in the morning trade on Thursday at $70.82.

While there was no company-specific negative news that took the stock down, the U.S. market was halted for 15 minutes after S&P 500 dropped 7%.

The stock has traded in a range of $45.00 to $239.71 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, Beyond Meat said its new Beyond Breakfast Sausage will start to hit retail shelves in the U.S. by the end of March. Beyond Breakfast Sausage is a new plant-based breakfast sausage featuring 11 grams of protein per serving, with 33 percent fewer calories than a leading brand of pork sausage patties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.